New Delhi: Tata Sons won the financial bid to run beleaguered Air India, according to a report in Bloomberg today. The development comes after a panel of ministers accepted a proposal that recommended Tata Sons, the report says. However, no official statement has come in this regard from Tatas and the central government as of now.Also Read - Air India Sale: Who Will Fly Iconic Maharaja? All You Need To Know
“Tata Sons Pvt. is set to take over ailing Air India Ltd. again, more than half a century after the country’s biggest conglomerate ceded control to the state, ending the government’s hold over an airline that for decades defined the lofty ambitions of a newly independent nation,” Bloomberg report says. (Read the Full Bloomberg Report) Also Read - Tata Sons or Spice Jet: Who Will Win Bid For Air India Disinvestment? Major Announcement Expected This Week
The government had received financial bids from Tata Group and SpiceJet founder for the acquisition of Air India. This will mark the return of Air India to Tata fold after 67 years. The Tata Group founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953. Also Read - Air India Asks Employees Interested in Bid to 'Refrain From Policy Matters, Do Only Day-to-day Work'
Air India Disinvestment – All You Need To Know
- Yesterday IANS reported that Air India has been asked by the Centre to ensure that its employees vacate the company-provided accommodations within six months from the divestment of the airline or the monetisation of properties.
- Accordingly, employees staying in company accommodations in different housing establishments will have to vacate or face strict penal action or heavy monitory penalty with disciplinary action, the IANS report stated.
- The airline, which was formed by the Tatas as a mail carrier in 1932, will give the successful bidder control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas, as per a PTI report.
- Besides, the bidder would get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports, the PTI report said.
- The government has been seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India”s 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd, PTI reported.
- The stake sale process, which begun in January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids. The last day for placing financial bids was September 15.
- Tata Group was among the multiple entities that had put in an initial expression of interest (EoI) in December 2020 for buying the Maharaja.
- With previous attempts since 2017 failing to get any significant interest and after receiving feedback from potential investors, the government in October last year sweetened the EoI clause relating to the transfer of Air India”s debt to the new investor, giving bidders flexibility to decide on the quantum of humongous debt they want to absorb.
- As per the Air India EoI floated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in January 2020, of the airline’s total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore. The rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle, PTI reported.
- Air India has been in losses ever since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007, as per a PTI report.