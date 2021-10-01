New Delhi: Tata Sons won the financial bid to run beleaguered Air India, according to a report in Bloomberg today. The development comes after a panel of ministers accepted a proposal that recommended Tata Sons, the report says. However, no official statement has come in this regard from Tatas and the central government as of now.Also Read - Air India Sale: Who Will Fly Iconic Maharaja? All You Need To Know

"Tata Sons Pvt. is set to take over ailing Air India Ltd. again, more than half a century after the country's biggest conglomerate ceded control to the state, ending the government's hold over an airline that for decades defined the lofty ambitions of a newly independent nation," Bloomberg report says. (Read the Full Bloomberg Report)

The government had received financial bids from Tata Group and SpiceJet founder for the acquisition of Air India. This will mark the return of Air India to Tata fold after 67 years. The Tata Group founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953.

Air India Disinvestment – All You Need To Know