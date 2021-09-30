New Delhi: Air India’s fate will be decided soon as the central government has begun evaluation of financial bids received from Tata Group and SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh for the acquisition of the beleaguered national carrier airline of India. With this, the privatization process of Air India has moved to the next phase as the government looks to expeditiously conclude the deal, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Tata Sons or Spice Jet: Who Will Win Bid For Air India Disinvestment? Major Announcement Expected This Week

Air India Sale, Disinvestment Price Update Status Bid Date

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the central government has already picked the winner from the two bidders for the sale of Air India. The central government is likely to announce the winning bid as representatives of Ajay Singh and Tata Group had meeting of government officials regarding the much-talked about deal, as per an Economic Times report.

The reserve price for Air India sale could be between Rs 15,000-20,000 crore. However, the government may continue with the Air India disinvestment process even if the final bid does not match the reserve price, as per a Business Standard report.

The airline, which was formed by the Tatas as a mail carrier in 1932, will give the successful bidder control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas, PTI reported.

Besides, the bidder would get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports, as per PTI report.

Tata to Return?

The financial bids are being evaluated. If successful, this will mark the return of Air India to Tata fold after 67 years, as per a PTI report.

The Tata Group founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953.

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India’s 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd, the PTI report says.

The stake sale process, which begun in January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids. The last day for placing financial bids was September 15, the PTI reported.

Tata Group was among the multiple entities that had put in an initial expression of interest (EoI) in December 2020 for buying the Maharaja.

With previous attempts since 2017 failing to get any significant interest and after receiving feedback from potential investors, the government in October last year sweetened the EoI clause relating to the transfer of Air India’s debt to the new investor, giving bidders flexibility to decide on the quantum of humongous debt they want to absorb, as per the PTI report. Also Read - For Air India Disinvestment, Govt Likely To Select Successful Bidder In 3 Weeks: Report

As per the Air India EoI floated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in January 2020, of the airline’s total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore. The rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle, the PTI report says. Also Read - Bids Have Been Completed, Govt Evaluating Technical Aspects: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Air India Disinvestment

Air India has been in losses ever since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007, PTI reported.