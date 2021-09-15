New Delhi: The deadline for submission of financial bids for debt-ridden Air India is ending today as the central government moves ahead with disinvestment of the iconic national carrier popularly known as ‘Maharajah’. Tata group is in the race to bid for Air India, as per an ANI report.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Sings Badshah's Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai on Dholak Beats in Train | Watch

Tata group is likely to make the financial bid for the national carrier through its holding company and SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh. The central government is optimistic about getting a new bidder, as per the ANI report.

Air India Sale, Disinvestment Updates