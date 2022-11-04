Air India Second VRS Scheme. What We Know So Far

Air India might offer its employees a second VRS in another two-three months according to reports.

Delhi: Tata group owned, Air India is planning to roll out a second Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in a bid to induct younger workforce and to also help in reduction of employee cost. According to a report by Live Mint, a second VRS might be offered to employees in next two-three months. Tata group took over the airlines in January in 2022 and eventually introduced a VRS scheme in June offering retirement plan to about 4500 employees out of which 1500 accepted it.

Air India had about 12085 employees of which 8084 were permanent, at the time of its privitatisation.

AIR INDIA SECOND VRS: KEY POINTS

An Air India executive, employees across operations and teams who meet certain age and employment tenure criteria will be eligible for the scheme.

In bid to reduce multiplicity of roles and bring in a better efficient team, Air India is on a look out for new and fresh talent, according to sources who spoke to Live Mint.

Air India is rapidly hiring cabin crew, managerial staff and pilots.

First Air India VRS was available to employees above 40 with 20 years of continuous employment. The firm also furnished the employees who opted for VRS between June 1 and July 31 an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh.

Tata Group acquired Air India in January 2022. At that time, the company had around 13,000 employees, and 8,000 were permanent staff. On July 1, Business Standard reported that 1600 employees had opted for VRS until then.