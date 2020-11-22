New Delhi: Air India subsidiary Alliance Air has announced to commence daily direct flight operations from Mumbai to Goa and vice-versa from December 4 to expand its presence. “To cater to the upcoming festivities, the airline has introduced this new flight on the route to add to the convenience of the flyers who will be travelling to meet their family and friends in the festive season,” a company statement said. Also Read - Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights For 14 Days After Passengers Test COVID Positive at Airport

According to the airline, the all-inclusive one-way inaugural fare for Mumbai to Goa starts at Rs 2,957 and for Goa to Mumbai at Rs 3,171.

Besides, the airline said that it is adhering to all the government guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination," the statement said.

“The aircraft are being disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion,” it added.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier announced that regular flight operations will resume like pre-COVID era by the end of December or by the beginning of 2021.

Notably, flight operations resumed on May 25, which was shut for almost two months due to the onset of COVID-19 in the country.