New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran today hailed the development as a "historic moment" after the conglomerate successfully won the financial bid to acquire Air India, as per an ANI report. "This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country's flag bearer airline," Chandrasekaran said, the report says.

Chandrasekaran exuded confidence that the Tata group will strive towards building a world-class airline. "It'll be our endeavour to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud," Chandrasekaran said on winning Air India bid.

On Friday, the salt-to-software conglomerate emerged as a successful bidder after offering Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent shareholding of the iconic national carrier, PTI reported quoting a government official.

An SPV of Tata Sons – the holding company of conglomerate – has emerged as successful bidder, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) — the government department responsible for privatization – said.

The DIPAM secretary said Tatas’ bid of Rs 18,000 crore comprises taking over of 15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash. Both bidders had quoted above the reserve price, he said adding the transaction is planned to be closed by December.

He said a group of ministers comprising Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has cleared the winning bid for Air India on October 4, PTI reported.