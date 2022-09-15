Air India News: The Tata-owned Air India on Thursday announced that the company will be rebranded as ‘Vihaan’ and also unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for next five years. As per the plan, the carrier aims to have a domestic market share of 30 per cent and strengthen its international operations in next five years.Also Read - Air India Transformation Plan: Airline Aims to Increase Market Share by 30% Within 5 Years | Deets Here

Air India had a domestic market share of 8.4 per cent in July, as per the latest data from aviation regulator DGCA.

"Over next 5 years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership," the airline said.

Air India to Vihaan: All You Need To Know

‘Vihaan.AI’ plan was unveiled through Workplace, the airline’s virtual communication and engagement platform.

Over the coming days and weeks, the management team will engage employees across regions, departments, and locations through a series of physical and hybrid sessions.

In Sanskrit, Vihaan signifies the dawn of a new era.

The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months.

The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.

Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said the transformation has already started with a slew of initiatives in areas like refurbishing cabins, serviceable seats and in-flight entertainment system.

”We are also adopting proactive maintenance and refining flight schedules to enhance on-time performance. Our fleet expansion will involve a combination of both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircraft to cater to varied network needs,” he added.