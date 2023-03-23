Air India To Cut Down Permanent Employee Count By 2,000 In 2nd Voluntary Retirement Scheme: Report

Home

The airline said the latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline.

New Delhi: With the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), Air India is planning to bring its permanent employee count down by around 2,000. In June 2022, around 1,500 employees availed the first VRS offer under the new management, following the takeover of the national carrier by the Tatas. When the government sold the carrier to Tata Sons it had over 8,000 permanent employees.

The airline, according to a report in livemint.com, has set aside Rs. 200 crore as part of the initiative. “It will cost over Rs. 200 crore if all the 2,000 eligible employees avail the second VRS offer,” an executive said to the publication.

Earlier last week, Air India announced its second voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying employees. Giving details, the airline said the latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline.

Apart from this, the clerical and unskilled categories of employees, who have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service, are also eligible for voluntary retirement. Air India said the offer is open till April 30.

Sources closely following the development told news agency PTI that a total of around 2,100 employees will be eligible to avail the latest voluntary retirement offer. At present, the airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff.

The airline has made the scheme more lucrative by offering employees applying for voluntary retirement between 17 March and 30 April an ex-gratia amount as a one-time benefit. Eligible employees who apply before 31 March will get ₹1 lakh over and above the ex-gratia payment.

“The employees who apply for voluntary retirement from 17th March 2023 to 30th April 2023 will also be provided with an ex-gratia amount as a one-time benefit,” airline’s Chief Human Resources Suresh Dutt Tripathi told PTI.

