AIR INDIA NEWS: With an aim to expand its fleet, Air India has decided to lease 25 Airbus narrow-body aircraft and five Boeing wide-body planes – over the next 15 months starting December, the company said on Monday. The Tata-owned Airways will also launch Mumbai-San Francisco nonstops apart from connecting the financial capital to both the airports of New York – JFK and Newark by March.

Bengaluru will get a thrice-weekly direct to San Francisco.

The new B777s will have a premium economy class too. Additionally, 16 long-grounded AI planes – 10 single and six twin aisles – will also return to service.

“The aircraft being leased include 21 Airbus A320neos, four Airbus A321neos and five Boeing B777-200LRs,” Air India said. The lessors will deliver the planes by 2023-end, helping the airline increase its fleet size to 143 aircraft.

. Selecting the B777-200 LR indicates AI — already the biggest operator of nonstops between India and the US — will have more direct flights on this route that has huge demand.

“The B777-200 LRs will join the fleet between December 2022 and March 2023, and will be deployed on routes from Indian metro cities to the United States of America. Mumbai will see the addition of flights to San Francisco as well as to both of the New York area’s international airports, Newark Liberty and John F Kennedy, while Bangalore will receive a thrice weekly service to San Francisco. These aircraft will result in Air India offering premium economy haul flights for the first time,” AI said in a statement.

Air India has also decided to bring premium economy class in all newly-leased planes. The existing fleet is mostly limited to economy and business class. A few planes in its fleet also have first class.

AI CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said to Times of India: “After a long time without significant growth, Air India is delighted to resume expanding its fleet and global footprint. These new aircraft, together with existing aircraft being returned to service, address an immediate need for more capacity and connectivity and mark a strong step forward. Air India has exciting expansion and renewal plans, of which these new aircraft are just the beginning.”