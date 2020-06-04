New Delhi: While the resumption of international flights will take some time, Air India will open bookings from 5 PM on June 5 for destinations in US and Canada under Vande Bharat Mission’s third phase which will ferry stranded passengers to several destinations in the US between June 9 and June 30. Also Read - Will Restart International Flights as Soon as Situation Normalises, Says Aviation Minister Puri

Here is a list of the destinations: Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: Many Flights to And From Mumbai to be Cancelled Today | Check List

1. New York Also Read - 'Need to Address Several Factors': Civil Aviation Minister on Restarting International Flights

2. Newark

3. Chicago

4. Washington

5. San Francisco

6. Vancouver

7. Toronto

“Normal International civil aviation operations will only start when they can. Right now most of our metro cities are under some form of restrictions due to which people from other cities cannot travel to catch flights and we also have requirement for mandatory quarantine on arrival,” Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter.

“We have to wait for the domestic operations to touch about 50-60% and consider the behaviour of the virus and its spread to fully lift these restrictions and Lockdown. Till then flights under Vande Bharat Mission are facilitating both inbound & outbound international passengers,” the minister wrote.

According to the latest MHA guidelines, international flights can resume in the third phase of unlocking, which does not yet have a tentative deadline to it. In the first phase beginning from June 8 religious places, restaurants and shopping malls will open. In the second phase, which will begin in July, educational institutes will resume operations only after consultations with the stakeholders. Following that, the third phase of unlocking will begin with the resumption of metro and international flights.