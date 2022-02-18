New Delhi: Full-service carrier Air India on Friday announced that it will operate three flights between India-Ukraine to help Indian citizens fly out of the crisis-stricken country. The flights will be operational on 22, 24 and 26 February.Also Read - 'De-Escalate Or Face Consolidated Response': Ukraine Warns Russia Amid Military Build-Up In Donbas Region

"Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on Feb 22, Feb 24 & Feb 26, 2022," the company said on Twitter. Booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents, it added.

However, the airline did not clarify where in India these three flights–one on each date–will take off for Ukraine's Capital. Further details will be added soon.