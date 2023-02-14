Home

In A Historic Order, Air India To Purchase 250 Aircrafts From Airbus And Another 220 From Boeing

Delhi: Tata Group-owned Air India has made a historic purchase after it announced to buy a total of 470 Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday said it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing, and the total deal value is estimated to be USD 80 billion (around Rs 6.40 lakh crore) as the airline expands its operations. It will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus. This is the first time in more than 17 years that Air India has placed an aircraft order. It is also the first order placed by the carrier under the ownership of Tata Group. US President Joe Biden hailed a “historic agreement” for Air India to purchase 220 Boeing BA.N airplanes with a list price of $34 billion, reports Reuters.

“The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Air India, the first of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 and the bulk of the planes are to arrive from mid-2025 onwards.

On Tuesday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Air India has signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus. It will include 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

During a virtual event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Chandrasekaran said the wide-body planes will be used for ultra-long haul flights.

Generally, flights that have a duration of a little over 16 hours are called ultra-long haul flights.Since acquiring loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022, Tata Group has been taking various measures to revive the carrier.

Air India, earlier under the ownership of the government, had acquired new aircraft more than 17 years ago. The airline’s last order was for 111 planes — 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus — and that deal was worth USD 10.8 billion. The order was placed in 2005.

On January 27, when the Tata Group completed the first year of taking over Air India, the airline said it was “finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth.

The airline has put in place a roadmap under Vihaan.AI for transformation over the next five years and has taken various measures, including committing USD 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

(With PTI Inputs)

