Home

Business

Air India to reduce its daily operations by 100 flights due to rising fuel prices; These routes are to be most affected

Air India to reduce its daily operations by 100 flights due to rising fuel prices; These routes are to be most affected

According to sources, the airline has decided to reduce flight frequencies on several key international routes connecting India to North America, Europe, and Australia.

(File image)

New Delhi: Air India is set to reduce its international and domestic flight operations by approximately 10%. Starting with its winter schedule at the end of October, the Tata Group-owned airline will discontinue about 100 flights per day. Currently, the airline operates around 900 flights daily.

Decision Driven by Rising Fuel Prices

The airline has taken this significant step due to the rising cost of jet fuel, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and a shortage of spare parts for its ageing fleet. Currently, approximately 30 of Air India’s wide-body aircraft remain grounded due to a lack of spare parts and engines.

Although the airline has placed large orders for new aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, their delivery is still some time away. Until then, the company is attempting to manage its flight schedule using only its currently available aircraft.

These International Routes Will Be Most Affected

According to sources, the airline has decided to reduce flight frequencies on several key international routes connecting India to North America, Europe, and Australia.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

San Francisco, Chicago, London, and Sydney: Weekly flight frequencies to these cities will be reduced.

For example, routes that currently feature daily service may now operate flights only four or five days a week.

Changes Also Expected in the Domestic Network

Air India will also reduce flight frequencies on its domestic routes. The company plans to cut back on flights operating on “metro-to-metro” routes—those connecting major metropolitan cities—where multiple daily services are currently in operation.

This strategy will enable the airline to redeploy its aircraft to more profitable routes or keep them on standby, thereby helping to improve its On-Time Performance (OTP).

Views from Management and Experts

A senior official stated that this decision was taken following a review of operational costs and aircraft availability.

Over the past few months, jet fuel prices have risen significantly, rendering several long-haul routes unprofitable at their current flight frequencies.

Air India stated that it continuously reviews its flight schedules based on market demand and operational constraints to ensure efficient operations.

Aviation analysts estimate that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs account for approximately 40% of an airline’s operating expenses. Consequently, for the Tata Group, striking a balance between growth and profitability during the transformation of Air India presents a major challenge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.