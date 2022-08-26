New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the staff of Air India. The airline in a statement on Friday said it will restore the salaries of its staff that was cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic from September 1. Apart from salary, Air India said it will also revise crew layover allowances and meal arrangements for all staff from next month.Also Read - Air India to use Meta's Software 'Workplace' for Employee Engagements, Communication

Intimating in a communication to the employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline "will be restoring the salary reduction for all employees with effect from September 1, 2022".

"While the airline has much to do to return to profitability, sunsetting most of the COVID measures is an important and welcome milestone," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic had significantly impacted the airline industry, and the operators had resorted to cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions, to manage their financials.