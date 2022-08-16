Air India News: With an aim to encourage more open communication and information sharing within and across all levels of the organisation, the Tata group-owned Air India is planning to use Meta’s digital platform ‘Workplace’ to engage with its 11,000 plus employees. “Air India today announced that it has chosen Workplace from Meta to connect and engage with its 11,000+ employees,” said a joint statement from the airline on Tuesday.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Top Businessmen Who Played Pivotal Role In Shaping Indian Economy

The company is also eyeing to cut the legacy hierarchy and boost employee engagement across time zones and geographies. "Such a transformation of our iconic airline requires constant communication and collaboration among our diverse employee base that contributes to organisational alignment in support of our transformation agenda," a Mint report said quoting Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer, Air India.

According to the experts, this move is likely to help the pilots and cabin crew who don't often get to come into physical offices. The newly launched platform will enable better and active engagement with its diverse group of employees ranging from pilots and cabin crew, engineers, commercial specialists, information technologists, ground handling specialists, and others across the globe.

“We believe Workplace can play an important role in delivering a connected experience to support Air India’s workforce of the future. We look forward to partnering on the continuing journey to build the very best employee experience for Air India’s teams around the world,” said Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director, Meta India.