Air India News: National Carrier Air India on Thursday unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan with identified objectives over the next 5 years. The Airlines said it will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in domestic market while significantly growing in international routes from the present market share

The carrier, which plans to induct 30 new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, on Thursday announced 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for next five years.

"Over next 5 years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership," the airline said.

Air India to Vihaan: The Complete Plan

‘Vihaan.AI’ plan was unveiled through Workplace, the airline’s virtual communication and engagement platform.

Over the coming days and weeks, the management team will engage employees across regions, departments, and locations through a series of physical and hybrid sessions.

In Sanskrit, Vihaan signifies the dawn of a new era.

Immediate focus on fixing basics (Taxiing Phase) and then becoming global leader (Take Off & Climb)

The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.