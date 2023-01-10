Home

Air India In News Again After ‘Pee Gate’, This Time It’s ‘Stone In Food’

Air India: It seems the Tata Group-owned Air India is going through a bad patch, attracting negative publicity all over the news. As if the “pee gate” row and an intoxicated man peeing over the blanket of a woman passenger on a flight from Paris to New Delhi were not enough, it is the quality of the food served on the airline that has been brought to the fore.

Sarvapriya Sangwan, a journalist working with the BBC as YouTube Head, India, shared a tweet to complain about a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her on Air India flight 215. Sangwan shared photos of the meal and the piece of stone.

Sarvapriya Sangwan posted on Twitter on January 8, “You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India @airindiain. This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia.”

You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed.

This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia pic.twitter.com/L3lGxgrVbz — Sarvapriya Sangwan (@DrSarvapriya) January 8, 2023

In their reply to Sangwan, Air India tweeted, “Dear Ma’am, this is concerning and we’re taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you brining this to our notice.”

Dear Ma’am, this is concerning and we’re taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you brining this to our notice. — Air India (@airindiain) January 8, 2023