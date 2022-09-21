New Delhi: The Tata Group is all set to start the process of consolidating its entire airline business under a single umbrella — the Air India brand. The company told a news portal that it has an indicative time limit of wrapping up the whole process by 2024. The entire process will start with the transfer of its ownership in AirAsia India to Air India soon, according to the plan being discussed across multiple levels within the Tata Group, a report by The Indian Express said.Also Read - Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata, Two Others Nominated As Trustees Of PM CARES Fund

The report also suggested that the merger of the airlines is likely to be completed within the next 12 months.

Once the merger is completed, the Tata Group will look into Air India-Vistara merger, with Singapore Airlines (SIA), which owns a part of Vistara, partnering with the group to become part owners of Air India.

“The process of transfer will happen anytime soon that will make AirAsia India the subsidiary of Air India; soon after, AirAsia will be merged with Air India Express. The integration process of the two airlines is expected to take at least 12 months from the start date,” The Indian Express quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying.

It must be noted that AirAsia India is right now owned by Tata Sons, who has majority shares in the company.

How many airlines Tata Group owns?

Currently, the Tata Group owns four airlines — Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express, and a majority ownership in Vistara and AirAsia India.

The Tata Group won a bid to win 100 per cent in Air India by paying Rs 18,000 crore — a substantial part was used for clearing the airline’s debt and Rs 2,700 crore was paid to the Union government in October last year. Notably, Air India was transferred by the Central government to the Tata Group in January this year.

Apart from Air India, the Tata Group also acquired Air India Express, a fully-owned low-cost subsidiary of Air India that operates in the short-haul international space, and 50 per cent stake in ground handling company AISATS.

How Tata Group plans to merge airlines?

As part of the plan of the Tata Group, the consolidation process will start with the merger of AirAsia India into Air India Express, and will be completed over the next 12 months.

After this, the Tata Group is likely to look at an option of merging its full-service carrier Vistara into Air India, with the likelihood of Singapore Airlines (SIA) – an equity partner in Vistara – eventually partnering with the Tata Group to become part-owners of Air India as well.

As per reports, the whole process of transfer will happen anytime soon, making AirAsia India the subsidiary of Air India. And after this, the process will begin to merge AirAsia with Air India Express.

Apart from this, the Tata Group also plans to have one Air India brand with Air India Express as its low-cost subsidiary that will operate in low-cost domestic and international space.