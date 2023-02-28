No More Vistara In The Skies, But ‘Heritage’ Of The Affordable Luxury To Be Retained

Home

New Delhi: Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Monday made a major announcement — Air Vistara, the brainchild of two legendary brands, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, would be merged with Air India into one-full service carrier. Ever since Vistara started operations in 2015, the airline has won numerous awards and accolades. Vistara bagged the Skytrax World Airline Awards for Best Airline in India and Southern Asia, Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia, Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia in the consecutive years of 2021 and 2022.

The talks about Vistara being merged with Air India have been in the public domain shortly after Tata Group acquired the Maharaja back into its kitty in 2022. But it was only yesterday that an official statement was out that after the merger, the Vistara brand would be scrapped.

“The intention is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost airline in the group. The full-service airline will be an amalgam of Air India and Vistara,” said Campbell Wilson during a virtual media interaction. The Air India CEO added that some of Vistara’s ‘heritage’ would be retained in that ‘new manifestation’.

The process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India, said Wilson.

WHY VISTARA IS BEING SCRAPPED?

Campbell Wilson said that Air India is a much recognisble brand outside India.

“Vistara has a very strong recognition in the Indian market but if you look outside the Indian market, clearly Air India is much more recognised and has a 90-year history… the future full-service carrier will be called Air India but we would like to retain and celebrate some of the Vistara heritage in that new manifestation,” Wilson said.

Air India recently made the headlines by making a bulk order of 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing Co. The Air India CEO said that the company would fund its aircraft expansion through a combination of various sources and said that at the moment there is no timeline under which the company will have to exercise its option to buy more planes. He also added that the company is on a hiring spree and is intaking nealry 500 cabin crew, pilots to increase their services.

