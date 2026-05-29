Good news for travellers! Air India Express to offer 5 million seats at half price under Xpress Sale; check fares, dates, and other details here

Air India News: Are you planning to travel during this summer break? If yes, then we have some good news for you. Tata Group-owned airline Air India Express has announced its Xpress Sale. Under the offer, the airline is providing up to 50 percent discount on light fares (tickets without check-in baggage) and value fares across its domestic and international network, with 5 million seats on offer.
It is important to note that the bookings under this sale can be made between May 27 and May 31, 2026, while travel can be undertaken between June 15 and October 10, 2026.
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The airlines have informed that the business class passengers will get spacious legroom, complimentary Gourmair hot meals, higher check-in baggage allowance, and Xpress Ahead priority services. Tata NeuPass members, on the other hand, can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 300 on flight bookings and earn up to 8% NeuCoins.
In addition, members may also get up to 30 percent discount on Gourmair hot meals, standard and prime seat selection, and extra baggage options such as 10 kg Xpress Check-in baggage and 3 kg extra carry-on baggage.
Air India on Thursday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till July end, amid continued geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Earlier this month, it had announced suspension till June end but with no clarity on the prevailing security situation in the region, the leading Indian carrier has decided to further extend its suspension of operations on the route by another month.
A senior executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations told PTI that the “schedule amendment (has been) notified yesterday evening.”
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