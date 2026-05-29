Good news for travellers! Air India Express to offer 5 million seats at half price under Xpress Sale; check fares, dates, and other details here

During the Xpress Sale, Air India Express is also offering zero convenience fees on all bookings made through its official website and app.

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Air India Express to offer 5 million seats at half price under Xpress Sale

Air India News: Are you planning to travel during this summer break? If yes, then we have some good news for you. Tata Group-owned airline Air India Express has announced its Xpress Sale. Under the offer, the airline is providing up to 50 percent discount on light fares (tickets without check-in baggage) and value fares across its domestic and international network, with 5 million seats on offer.

It is important to note that the bookings under this sale can be made between May 27 and May 31, 2026, while travel can be undertaken between June 15 and October 10, 2026.

Read more: Delhi bound Air India Express flight with 148 passengers makes emergency landing in Lucknow after smoke seen in cockpit

ALSO READ: Air India, IndiGo Make Big Announcements: Airlines cut domestic flights; Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru most affected

Here are some of the key details:

Air India Express announces its Xpress Sale.

Under the offer, the airline is providing up to 50 percent discount on light fares (tickets without check-in baggage)

The airlines is also offering value fares across its domestic and international network, with 5 million seats on offer.

The airline is giving customers early access to bookings on May 27 through its official website and mobile app.

From May 28 onwards, the sale will also be available on all major booking platforms.

During the Xpress Sale, Air India Express is also offering zero convenience fees on all bookings made through its official website and app.

Under the Xpress Sale, logged-in Tata NeuPass members will get a 20% discount on business class fares.

What facilities will be available?

The airlines have informed that the business class passengers will get spacious legroom, complimentary Gourmair hot meals, higher check-in baggage allowance, and Xpress Ahead priority services. Tata NeuPass members, on the other hand, can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 300 on flight bookings and earn up to 8% NeuCoins.

In addition, members may also get up to 30 percent discount on Gourmair hot meals, standard and prime seat selection, and extra baggage options such as 10 kg Xpress Check-in baggage and 3 kg extra carry-on baggage.

Air India extends suspension of flights to Israel till July end

Air India on Thursday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till July end, amid continued geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Earlier this month, it had announced suspension till June end but with no clarity on the prevailing security situation in the region, the leading Indian carrier has decided to further extend its suspension of operations on the route by another month.

A senior executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations told PTI that the “schedule amendment (has been) notified yesterday evening.”