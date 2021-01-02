New Delhi: As Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that flights between India and UK will resume from January 8, national carrier Air India announced that those who had booked their flight on December 23 will be accommodated in the first flight out. Also Read - Suspended Over New COVID Strain, India to Resume International Flight Operations With UK From Jan 8

In a press release, the airline said, “All the passengers had been contacted on December 22 and their booked flights were rescheduled. Today after the announcement, SMS messages and mails have gone to the passengers informing them of the rescheduled date of travel. The passengers who booked their flight on December 23 will be accommodated in the first flight out.” Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: 4 Fresh Cases Detected in India, Total Tally Rises to 29