New Delhi: As Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that flights between India and UK will resume from January 8, national carrier Air India announced that those who had booked their flight on December 23 will be accommodated in the first flight out. Also Read - Suspended Over New COVID Strain, India to Resume International Flight Operations With UK From Jan 8
In a press release, the airline said, “All the passengers had been contacted on December 22 and their booked flights were rescheduled. Today after the announcement, SMS messages and mails have gone to the passengers informing them of the rescheduled date of travel. The passengers who booked their flight on December 23 will be accommodated in the first flight out.” Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: 4 Fresh Cases Detected in India, Total Tally Rises to 29
This comes after Puri tweeted, “It has been decided that flights between India and the UK will resume from January 8, 2021. Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad only.” Also Read - 38 UK Returnees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, New Strain Detected in 7 Patients
On December 21, the Centre had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22 to stop the spread of a mutant coronavirus strain which was detected in the UK.
Initial decision was to suspend flights till December 31. However, in the wake of increasing cases of the new strain, it was decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till January 7.
Prior to the suspension, over 60 flights per week were being operated between UK and India. Airlines like Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways were operating flights between the two countries.