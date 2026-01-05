Home

Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson to be replaced as Tata Group seeks to streamline airline’s operations

The group leadership now wants someone who better understands the nuances of the Indian market or has experience in leading major transformations in the international aviation sector.

New Delhi: Major changes are underway at Air India, the airline owned by the Tata Group. According to reports, Air India’s current CEO and Managing Director (MD), Campbell Wilson, may be removed. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is reportedly looking for a new CEO to lead the airline. Wilson’s tenure has been fraught with challenges, including technical issues and persistent questions about service quality.

Leadership Change Discussed After Vistara Merger

Following the recent merger of Air India and Vistara, the Tata Group wants to make the airline’s operations more professional and streamlined. Industry experts believe that a change in management is natural after the merger.

The company is now looking for a leader who can strengthen Air India’s global footprint and address the declining customer service standards.

Several Major Incidents Occurred During Wilson’s Tenure

Campbell Wilson, a New Zealander, joined Air India in June 2022. During his tenure, Air India placed a historic order for 470 new aircraft, but it was also marred by several controversies.

Incidents like the “urination incident” and poor cabin conditions (broken seats, non-functional screens) damaged the airline’s image. On social media, passengers have frequently questioned Campbell Wilson’s leadership regarding flight delays and poor service.

Why Is The Tata Group Looking For A New Face?

N Chandrasekaran’s goal is to restore Air India to its former glory as one of the world’s best airlines. According to sources, the group leadership now wants someone who better understands the nuances of the Indian market or has experience in leading major transformations in the international aviation sector.

The Tata Group wants to ensure that there is no discontent among employees and passengers after the integration of Air India and Vistara.

What Challenges Lie Ahead For Air India?

The biggest challenge for the new CEO will be to upgrade the ageing fleet and align the airline’s work culture with Tata’s standards. Air India is currently locked in a battle for market share with IndiGo. Furthermore, significant improvements in service quality are needed to compete with major players like Emirates and Qatar Airways on international routes.

