Air India’s Namaste World Sale Ends Today: Book International Flights For Just Rs 3899

The airline in a statement said that the convenience fee has been waived off on this offer for bookings made through Air India's website and/or mobile app.

Air India said the seats available on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Air India Namaste World Sale: For those who are planning to fly abroad on Air India tickets, here’s a big announcement for you. The airline has announced its exclusive network-wide sale, the Namaste World Sale on February 2. Notably, the sale will end on Monday. This exciting sale offer all-inclusive one-way Economy class fares starting as low as Rs 1799 for domestic routes and Rs 3899 for international destinations. Moreover, the airline also offers business class ticket fares for domestic routes starting at Rs 10,899.

The airline said the bookings under the sale are open for only four and is available for travel between February 2 and September 30, 2024.

As per the updates from Air India, the all-inclusive one-way Economy class fares in the domestic sectors start from as low as Rs 1799 while it is Rs 10,899 on one-way Business Class. And for the international flights, the one-way all-inclusive economy class fares start from Rs 3,899 and the Return Economy class fares start from Rs 9,600 on select destinations.

Under the Namaste World Sale, Air India said it is providing customers with an additional advantage by waiving off the convenience fee on bookings made through the Air India website and mobile app.

The passengers must note that the discounted fares are not limited to domestic destinations; international travelers can also benefit from this sale on routes spanning the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, the Gulf & Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Asia.

Check the discounted fares for US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, Gulf & Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Asia.

India to US: Rs 31,956 (One-Way) and Rs 54,376 (Return)

India to Europe: Rs 22,283 (One-Way) and Rs 39,244 (Return)

India to Gulf & Middle East: Rs 7714 (One-Way) and Rs 13,547 (Return)

India to Singapore: Rs 6772 (One-Way) and Rs 13, 552 (Return)

India to Melbourne (Australia): Rs 29, 441 (One-Way) and Rs 54,207 (Return)

India to Kathmandu: Rs 3899 (One-Way) and Rs 9600 (Return)

