Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday made it mandatory for all air travellers taking flights to the state to carry a negative RT-PCR report from August 8. Tightening Covid restrictions further, the state government added that fully vaccinated passengers are also required to produce a negative COVID19 report "not older than 96 hours", that is, four days.

The decision came after Chhattisgarh recorded 236 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the COVID count to 10,02,458, the state bulletin reported this morning. The state has a total of 1,918 active coronavirus cases as of now.

Raipur district reported 17 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,734, including 3,138 deaths. Balodabazar recorded 87 new cases, Korba 24 and Bijapur 16, among other districts.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh decided to reopen normal classes in schools for Class X and XII this Monday, with a slew of COVID-19 restrictions, though the attendance, which has been capped at 50 per cent of capacity per day.

The government has also allowed resumption of Classes I to V and Class VIII subject to certain conditions, including getting a recommendation from the gram panchayats in rural areas, corporators in urban areas and the parents’ committees of these schools.