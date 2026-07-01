Air travel to get cheaper! Jet fuel price slashed by Rs 5 as international oil rates ease | Check latest prices here

This is the first price cut since the West Asia crisis pushed jet fuel prices to a record high. The cut comes amid easing tensions in the region, which had been rocked by missile and drone exchanges involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/air-travel-atf-aviation-turbine-fuel-atf-in-delhi-indigo-spicejet-airindia-airasia-internatioal-travels-business-news-8462338/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the price for Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or jet fuel was reportedly cut by Rs 5 per litre on Wednesday. It is important to note that the development comes amid softening international oil prices due to the pause in fighting in West Asia.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs Rs 110 a litre in Delhi, PTI news agency reported, citing industry sources. This is the first price cut since the West Asia crisis pushed jet fuel prices to a record high. The cut comes amid easing tensions in the region, which had been rocked by missile and drone exchanges involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Notably, the ATF prices initially rose on April 1, with Indian Oil Corporation displaying a Delhi rate of Rs 2,07,341.22 per kilolitre, up 114.55 per cent from Rs 96,638.14 per KL. The sharp increase was linked to the rise in global energy prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

After the Modi government’s intervention, oil marketing companies moderated the increase for scheduled domestic airlines. The final ATF price applicable to domestic carriers in Delhi was revised to Rs 1,04,927 per KL, an increase of around 8.5 per cent from March levels.

Non-scheduled operators, including charter operators, continued to face the higher ATF rate initially notified by IOC.

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 183.50

Prices of commercial LPG, the one used in hotels and restaurants, were cut by Rs 183.50 per 19-kg cylinder on Wednesday — the first reduction in rates this year. Commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,930 per 19-kg cylinder, oil companies said. Commercial LPG rates hit an all-time high of Rs 3,113 per 19-kg cylinder last month as the West Asia crisis fueled a spike in crude oil prices.

This is the first reduction in commercial cooking gas rates this year following a series of hikes in the wake of the West Asia crisis that caused energy supply disruptions across the globe. Commercial LPG rates are revised on the 1st of every month based on average benchmark rates in the previous month.

However, the price of domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinders remained unchanged at Rs 942. Its rates were last hiked by Rs 29 on June 7.