Air travel could become up to 25% costlier as airlines stockpile reserves, driving up jet fuel prices: Report

Fluctuations in crude oil prices are a primary reason for the surge in jet fuel costs. Meanwhile, there has been a decline in fuel exports from the Gulf region and major Asian countries.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/air-travel-could-become-up-to-25-costlier-as-airlines-stockpile-reserves-driving-up-jet-fuel-prices-report-mckinsey-crack-spread-crude-oil-refined-fuel-west-asia-strait-of-hormuz-brent-crude-8457573/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Air travel could become up to 25% more expensive in the coming days. This claim was made by the global consulting firm McKinsey in its report. The report notes that jet fuel supplies have been impacted by ongoing geopolitical tensions and reduced refinery production worldwide, leading to increased costs for airline companies.

This rising financial burden on companies could directly impact the pockets of ordinary travellers. Notably, the report states that fuel costs account for approximately 30% of an airline ticket’s price.

Also Read: Huge relief for senior citizens: RBI modifies pension rules regarding excess credits and deductions

‘Crack Spread’ Projected To Rise From $20 To $50 Per Barrel

The ‘crack spread’ refers to the price difference between crude oil and the refined fuel products derived from it. Typically, the crack spread for jet fuel remains at or below $20 per barrel.

According to the McKinsey report, this figure is projected to rise to an average of over $50 per barrel in 2026. This increase is set to become a major headache for airline companies.

Refinery Production Drops In Gulf and Asian Nations

Fluctuations in crude oil prices are a primary reason for the surge in jet fuel costs. Meanwhile, there has been a decline in fuel exports from the Gulf region and major Asian countries. Together, these regions supply approximately 40% of the world’s jet fuel. Following geopolitical tensions, nations such as India, China, and South Korea have imposed partial restrictions on fuel exports, disrupting the global supply chain.

Refineries Lack Capacity To Boost Production

According to the report, many major refineries worldwide were already operating at full capacity before the crisis began. Consequently, there is no room left for them to further increase production. Currently, existing stocks are being heavily utilized to meet the fuel shortage in the market. It is worth noting that oil companies recently raised jet fuel prices.

Hopes For Relief Via Hormuz Route

McKinsey suggests that if tanker movement along the Hormuz route increases, immediate price pressure could ease somewhat. However, until nations replenish their strategic oil reserves and supply chains normalize, volatility in jet fuel prices and crack spreads is likely to continue.

Also Read: ‘To kya hai citizenship ka proof? Hum citizen hain bhi ya nahi?’: Netizens react after MEA says passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship | ViralCheck

Crude Oil Prices Drop By 37%

Crude oil prices have fallen to a four-month low. On Wednesday, the price of the international benchmark, Brent crude, dropped by approximately 2% to $75.55 per barrel. This significant decline in crude oil prices is primarily due to easing tensions in West Asia and the gradual normalization of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude had previously surged to $120; current prices are 37% lower than that peak. However, experts believe demand will remain robust, given the likelihood of production cuts.