Air Travel Latest News: UK-based airlines British Airways on Friday announced that it will be operating five flights every week from Delhi and Mumbai, and four each week from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to London's Heathrow airport from August 17.

In a much-welcomed move, the British Airways resumed flight operations in 17 destinations in August, including India. India and the United Kingdom had finalised their air bubble last month to rescue stranded nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest statement, the British Airways said that all passengers eligible as per the home ministry guidelines will be allowed to board the flights.

“Wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights. Ensuring they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them. Not travelling if they think they have any symptoms of COVID-19,” stated the British Airways.

The airlines also reiterated that it will be following health protocols while on-board, including PPE for crew members.

Passengers will now be able to avail the food service that has been introduced in a way to minimise crew-passenger interaction.

A thorough sanitisation and disinfection will take place after each flight, the BA release mentioned.