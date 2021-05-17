Air Travel Latest News: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight (May 18, 00.01 hrs) as the frequency of flights have reduced significantly due to the horrifying second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, all flights will now be operated at the T3 terminal, starting from Monday midnight. Also Read - Will International Flights Resume Anytime Soon? What we Know so Far

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the move will help the airlines in better management of their staff amid the pandemic situation. Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned. Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

“Terminal Change Alert! Flying to/from Delhi? Make sure you are updated with the terminal information before you Go,” GoAir tweeted.

“Is your next flight to/from Delhi? Keep this terminal information handy!” IndiGo said in another tweet.

The average passenger traffic at the Delhi international airport was around 1.15 lakh per day in February. However, it has reduced to around 30,000 per day right now due to the second wave of the pandemic, an official told PTI.

India’s aviation sector has been facing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic since last year. During the last few weeks, the number of daily domestic air passengers in India have come down from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry’s data.

International air traffic has also been suspended even in several air bubbles in the second wave of the pandemic.

India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.