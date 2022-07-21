Air Travel Latest Updates: In a major relief for air passengers, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said airlines cannot impose additional fees while issuing boarding passes to air passengers at check-in counters. At present, India’s largest airline IndiGo charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.\Also Read - Go First Delhi-Guwahati Flight Diverted to Jaipur After Windshield Cracks: Reports

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging an additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter and said this additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Copy of the order:

Also Read - IndiGo's Techies Go on Sick Leave in Hyderabad and Delhi | Here's Why

Currently, some airlines are charging an additional Rs 200 for issuing boarding passes if not done web check-in.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation further said the airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. “This has the approval of Competent Authority,” the aviation ministry said in a series of tweets.