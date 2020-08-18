International Flights: Vistara airlines on Tuesday announced that will be operating special flights on the Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30 as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement signed between India and the United Kingdom. Also Read - International Flight Updates: India Negotiating With 13 Countries to Establish Air Bubbles, Says Aviation Minister Puri

With this, Vistara became the second privately-owned domestic carrier after SpiceJet to operate on international routes under Vande Bharat Mission.

Vistara flights between Delhi and London will operate thrice a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – on its newly-inducted B787-9 aircraft, the airlines said in a recent press release.

The airline currently has a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, one Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris in France and Frankfurt in Germany, the release stated. However, it will depend on the approval of the country’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Currently, India is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish air bubbles similar to the ones with the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry announced today.

The negotiations are underway with Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore, among others for special international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

“Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan. Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind,” the minister tweeted.

Notably, India is conducting the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians abroad. The current phase will end on August 31, paving way for Phase 6 that starts from September 1 and will continue till October 24.