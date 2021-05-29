Domestic Flights Latest Update: Domestic flight passengers, here comes a big update for you. Starting from June 1, the fight tickets on the domestic route are going to be costlier. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued a notification in this regard and decided to raise the lower limit on domestic airfares from 13 per cent to 16 per cent, which will come into effect from June 1. Also Read - Goa Airport to Remain Shut at Night Till THIS Date. Check Details

Check revised airfare: According to the order from the DGCA, the airfare for domestic travel less than 40 minutes of duration will be hiked by Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600, which is 13 per cent of the current fare.

On the other hand, the domestic flights with duration between 40 minutes to one hour will have airfares at a lower limit of Rs 3,300. Notably, the airfares for such flights were earlier capped by the ministry at Rs 2,900.

In the similar manner, for domestic flights of duration between 60-90 minutes, the airfare will be charged at Rs 4,000, 90-120 minutes at Rs 4,700, 150-180 minutes at Rs 6,100 and 180-210 minutes will cost Rs 7,400.

However, the airfare at present for flights in the above period is cheaper by Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. In other words, a Delhi-Mumbai flight will cost Rs 700 more than the current fare.

Why increase in airfare? The Ministry has decided to increase the airfare because of mainly two factors – one is decrease in passenger traffic and another is passenger load factor.

The move also has come from the Ministry as the rir carriers in India are facing massive losses and the second wave of Covid-19 has made the situation worse for firms operating passenger flights.

The Ministry in the notification has made it clear that due to sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor, the existing capacity cap of 80 per cent capacity may be read as 50 per cent capacity. However, the domestic airfare limit will not include taxes and airport development fees (ADF), which will have to be paid by the passengers.