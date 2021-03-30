Air Travel Latest Update: As revenue has been hit due to coronavirus pandemic, now flyers from Mumbai – both domestic and international – will have to pay development fee charges for next one year. According to reports, outbound flights from Mumbai — Rs 120 for domestic and Rs 720 for international destinations — will continue till March 31, 2022. The decision on the development fee, however, will be reviewed in December this year. As per updates, the tariff order that was expected to end in March has now been extended by a year as revenue was affected due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Also Read - Sharad Pawar Complains of Abdomen Pain, To Undergo Surgery at Mumbai Hospital on March 31

In 2012, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) had allowed Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to levy a fee of Rs 100 and Rs 600 on each outgoing domestic and international passengers to cover the airport project’s deficit financing of Rs 3,845 crore. Also Read - Mumbai Reports 6,923 COVID Cases in Highest One-Day Spike Ever; Delhi Logs 1,881 as Surge Continues

Later, the order was revised in 2016 and an extra Rs 20 for domestic passengers and Rs 120 for international flyers was imposed till March 31, 2021. This was done to help collect Rs 518 crore to finance the metro works in the city. Also Read - Lockdown Again in Maharashtra? CM Thackeray Asks Officials to Prepare a Plan as Corona Cases Surge

Keeping in mind the revenue crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the AERA in an order last week said the Mumbai airport authority requested an extension due to shortfall in the collection of both the levies. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), however, confirmed that as on March 31, 2020, Rs 524.6 crore are yet to be collected under project DF, and, a deficit of Rs 102.7 crore is to be collected under metro DF.

The order noted that the number of domestic and international fell by 76.4 per cent and 91.9 per cent between April 2020 and January 2021a and stated that the deficit will unable to be met by March 31.

