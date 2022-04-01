New Delhi: Jet fuel prices were hiked by 2 per cent on Friday. This is the seventh straight increase this year – to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly – was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.Also Read - Watch | Children Injured as Plane Dumps Jet Fuel on Los Angeles Schools

The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the preceding fortnight. Also Read - ATF Price Cut by Record 14.7 Per Cent; Costs Less Than Petrol And Diesel

Yesterday, while addressing the Lok Sabha, MoS Civil Aviation General VK Singh said that the the contributing reasons for increase in the price of ATF is Ukraine-Russian war. “This price escalation may have an adverse impact on the financial results of the airlines,” he said. Also Read - No Relief on Jet Fuel Soon; Air Turbine Fuel Will Continue to be Outside GST Regime: Sources

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.