New Delhi: Air travel is likely to get costlier soon as the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has announced a hike in jet fuel prices by 5 per cent. With the latest rise, jet fuel now costs Rs 1.23 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have witnessed a 61.7 per cent hike since January from Rs 72,062 per kl to Rs 1.23 lakh per kl.

Jet fuel reportedly makes up almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, based on equivalent rates in the international market. This year, ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. The current jet fuel price hike is expected to push the flight tickets higher.

Energy prices across the globe have risen amid the supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand returning after being hit by the pandemic. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, leading to skyrocketing rates. While oil prices have come a bit lower from a near 14-year high of USD 140 per barrel, it continues to trade above USD 100. On Monday, Brent – the world's most used benchmark – was trading at USD 109.76 per barrel. To compound things, the rupee has depreciated against the US dollar, making imports costlier.

Check Latest ATF Prices In India Here