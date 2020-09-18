New Delhi: AirAsia India has announced it will start flights on the Mumbai-Guwahati and the Mumbai-Srinagar routes from Saturday. Also Read - Smart City Index 2020: Indian Cities Drop in Global Smart City Index; Singapore On Top

In a press release on Friday, the airline said the Mumbai-Guwahati flight will operate three times a week while the flight on the Mumbai-Srinagar route will operate four times a week. Also Read - 'What Did He Gain By Sharing a Satirical Cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray,' Shiv Sena Launches a Scathing Attack on Navy Veteran Madan Sharma

The low-cost carrier currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights. Also Read - Recording Gadgets of Mediapersons Can't be Used on Flight: DGCA After Chaos on Indigo Flight With Kangana Ranaut

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months when routine aviation operations were ceased due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, Indian airlines have been permitted by the government to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.