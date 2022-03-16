New Delhi: AirAsia India has announced reduced excess baggage charges for passengers travelling on its domestic flights and are scheduled to take connecting international flights. Additionally, a passenger scheduled to take a connecting AirAsia India domestic flight after his or her international flight can avail reduced excess baggage charges, the airline’s statement noted. AirAsia India — which does not operate international services — allows passengers on its flights to carry 15 kg check-in baggage for free.Also Read - Air India, Air Asia To Accept Each Other’s Passengers In Case Of Flight Disruptions. Details Here

Economy-class passengers taking international flights are generally allowed free check-in baggage of 20-25 kg. Therefore, AirAsia India on Tuesday announced "special discounted international connecting baggage fares".

"The excess baggage slabs have been configured in line with the predominant international baggage allowances of major international carriers, i.e. 8kg at Rs 1,600; 15kg at Rs 3,000; and 30kg at Rs 6,000," the carrier stated.

In general, AirAsia charges passengers travelling on its domestic flights Rs 500 per kg for excess baggage. This means that in general, a passenger has to shell out Rs 4,000 for 8kg excess baggage.

Both — passengers scheduled to take an international flight just after AirAsia India domestic flight, and passengers scheduled to take AirAsia India domestic service just after an international flight — can avail the reduced excess baggage charges, according to the airline.

A passenger can book for reduced excess baggage charge up to two hours prior to the domestic flight’s departure, it said.

“Guests will be asked to show the boarding pass of their international flight within 24 hours of their domestic AirAsia India flight at the check-in counter,” it mentioned.