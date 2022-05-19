International Flights Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the air passengers who are flying abroad frequently. AirAsia India on Thursday said it is offering 50 percent discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights. This offer will remain valid till June 30.Also Read - Several Domestic, International Flights at IGI Airport Diverted Due to Rain, Hailstorm in Delhi

The airline in a statement said the passengers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India’s domestic flights can pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of Rs 100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of Rs 450 per kg when booked online and Rs 500 per kg when booked at the airport. Also Read - Delhi Airport Was World's Second Busiest in March, Ahead of Dubai. Which Was First?

The air passengers must take note that the discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to domestic flight’s departure. Also Read - Air India Seeks Competition Commission’s Approval To Acquire 100% Stake In AirAsia India

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67 percent and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group. Last month, Tatas-owned Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire AirAsia India.

Notably, AirAsia India allows passengers on its flights to carry 15 kg check-in baggage for free. And the economy-class passengers taking international flights are generally allowed free check-in baggage of 20-25 kg.