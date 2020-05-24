New Delhi: As the domestic flight operation is all set to resume operation from Monday, the low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Sunday started bookings for 21 destinations. Also Read - Salary Cut From May Onwards, Leave Without Pay: IndiGo, AirAsia, Vistara Begin to Cut Corners

Issuing a statement, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel. Also Read - Feared COVID-19 Passengers Get On Board, AirAsia Pilot Exits Through Cockpit Window

The airline said in the statement that the AirAsia flights are open for booking for travel to all its 21 destinations where it flies to in the country. Also Read - Hong Kong Protest: SpiceJet, AirAsia Among Asian Airlines to Cut Flights as Unrest Escalates

“We are appreciative of the Central government working collaboratively with all stakeholders to define the new protocols to help open up domestic flying in a calibrated manner keeping the health and safety of passengers and the airline crew in focus,” the airline said.

AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhaskaran told news agency PTI that the new SOPs and guidelines will pave the way for ensuring and instilling a sense of confidence among passengers.

Some of the significant measures that airline would facilitate to control or kill infectious agents include cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products approved by the public health authority and aircraft manufacturer.

As per the SOPs issued by the Centre, passengers would have to mandatorily web check-in, complete their self-declaration form and download the Aarogya Setu app before arriving at the airport. They have also been advised to report two to four hours prior to the departure time to allow enhanced health and safety processes to take place.

From providing protective gear like face masks and gowns to cabin crew to deep-cleaning of aircraft every 24 hours, airlines are taking various measures as they plan to restart curtailed domestic operations from Monday onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vistara said on Friday that it will operate a reduced network for the next few weeks connecting 24 cities across the country.