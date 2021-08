New Delhi: Online vacation rental company Airbnb’s co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky on Tuesday announced that the platform will temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees in its accommodations worldwide for free. Taking to Twitter, Chesky said that his company will be paying for these stays of the Afghan refugees. He said, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time.” However, he has not mentioned any time frame on how long these accommodations will be provided for and neither did the firm specify how much the company plans to spend on the initiative.Also Read - Afghanistan’s Former Minister Now Works As Delivery Boy, Spotted Delivering Pizza in Germany | Pics Surface

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Also Read - E-Visa Mandatory For All Afghan Citizens Travelling To India. Details Here

Stating that the firm felt a responsibility to step up, Chesky added, "I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste."

“As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives. For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home,” he said.