Airbus' first 'indigenous' helicopter will be available in..., TATA group to invest....

Global aviation giant Airbus has skyrocketed after securing a new production line in India. The company expects to use over 1,000 of its helicopters for regional connectivity in India, not to mention the demand for meeting the needs of the armed forces.

When will the first Airbus helicopter be made in India?

In an interview with ET, Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Ewen said that the first helicopter is expected to roll off the new assembly line in early 2027. Airbus is manufacturing this helicopter in India in collaboration with the Tata.

The Airbus CEO said, “The idea, goal and intent have been set keeping in mind the civil and military markets in the region. If military customers are interested in and want to purchase the H125 for their missions, there is no reason why we cannot manufacture this military helicopter in India for our customers in the region.”

Investment of around ₹1,000 in the new assembly line

The Airbus CEO made the remarks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated a new Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. production facility in Bengaluru from Mumbai. Airbus is investing approximately ₹1,000 crore in this new assembly line facility.

Airbus expecting big orders from military

Airbus sees a market for approximately 500 H125 helicopters over the next 20 years from its Vemgal facility in Karnataka alone. Airbus is also hoping for a significant order from the Indian Army, which already operates the H125 on lease and has observed its performance in the forward areas of the Northern Command. Bruno Ewen says, “We see a huge need for the armed forces and consider the H125 to be the perfect helicopter for their needs in high mountains, where very high performance is required.” At the same time, with the growing demand for helicopters in regional connectivity in India, this presents a huge market.

Features of the Airbus H125 helicopter

The Airbus H125 helicopter belongs to the company’s Ecureuil family, with more than 7,200 units delivered to 137 countries worldwide, flown by over 2,600 operators. With built-in maneuverability, excellent visibility, and low cabin vibration levels, the H125 has established itself globally as a true multi-mission chopper.

