New Delhi: If you're already onto that itinerary for your next travel plan when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, you might want to put that on hold. While the government is evaluating options to resume flight operations, the cost of air tickets are likely to shoot up three-folds with only one-third population travelling.

Yes, the central government is giving thoughts to grant relaxation to aviation sector, that has horribly suffered in the pandemic period. However, the relaxation comes with a price tag so that maximum efforts for 'social distancing' are ensured on flights.

The aviation authorities are assessing the option to allow only one person in a row of three seats, with the person sitting behind seated on the opposite end of the row. How this works is that if one person sits on the aisle seat of row one, the person sitting immediately behind will take the window seat and the one behind row two will again take the aisle seat, and so on.

So, in a flight with a seating capacity of 180 people, only 60 will occupy seats, causing huge losses for the carrier. In order to compensate for the loss, as a result, airlines will need to raise the prices of flight tickets up to 3 times.

Remarkably, the decision on easing restrictions on the passenger flights comes at a time when the government is looking for certain relaxations that can boost economic activities, to revive the country from a state of recession.

Stressing on the issue, PM Modi had said, “While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi, jahan bhi’, for India’s bright, prosperous and healthy future”.

Domestic and international flights in India have been suspended ever since the country imposed a 21-day lockdown last month to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate during this lockdown.