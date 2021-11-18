New Delhi: If you are planning a leisure trip this Christmas and new year, get ready to spend extra bucks from your wallet, according to an Economic Times report. Owing to a surge in demand for leisure and restrictions on opening of global routes, people are travelling within the country leading to increase in domestic flight fares, the report says.Also Read - Google Maps Can Now Tell You Best Time To Visit Crowded Places. Details Here

Domestic Trip To Get Costly

Airfares for Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, and Tirupati have witnessed the highest hike. The flight fares for Goa from Mumbai and Delhi are up by 30 per cent, according to the report.

While airfares for certain routes are up by 15 per cent on EaseMyTrip, flight tickets for leisure destinations have become costlier than the regular city routes, the report says.

Industry experts have cited increasing vaccination and declining Covid-19 cases behind the rise in confidence for travelling, the ET report says.

So, if you are planning for a holiday, it will be advisable to book your flight tickets in advance to get good rate as fares may not come down due to the demand-supply mismatch, the report says.

Meals on Flights

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. Following the directions, IndiGo is all set to resume meals on-board service for flights of less than 2 hours of duration.

“Effective 19th Nov, 2021, all our customers will be able to buy ‘Food and Beverage’ on-board as well as pre-book their choice of food,” said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo.