Patna: Airfare from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to Patna has registered a more than three-fold rise over the off-peak season rates, all thanks to the festive season. Moreover, as per experts, the increased hikes may even continue for some time. The air tickets of other cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat and others have also increased.

PRICE OF TICKETS AFTER THE HIKE:

The current fare from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna is more than the rate from Delhi to Sharjah, which is Rs 11,000. Delhi to Bangkok current ticket costs Rs 10,500, and Delhi to Singapore is priced at Rs 13,000. Ticket prices have increased these levels too. On October 22, these are the air-ticket prices:

Delhi to Patna flight is Rs 14,000

Mumbai to Patna is Rs 20,000

Kolkata to Patna was hiked to Rs 10,500.

UNAVAILABILITY OF TRAIN TICKETS MIGHT BE THE REASON

One of the biggest reasons for the spikes in airfare is the unavailability of train tickets. The waiting lists in trains are very high and even Tatkal tickets are not available.

Meanwhile, Northern railway has decided to run 32 additional mail and express trains bound to Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Jay Nagar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni (Begusarai) to provide some relief to the passengers. The officials are claiming to run a total of 211 trains till Chatth Puja. The trains will start from Jammu, Amritser, Ferozepur, Delhi, Bhiwani and Pathankot.