Home

Business

Airfares: Google’s New Features To Help Travellers Get Cheapest Flight Tickets

Airfares: Google’s New Features To Help Travellers Get Cheapest Flight Tickets

Google Flights will help you in finding the best deals on air travel. Under its newly rolled out features Google will suggest the best time to book cheap flight tickets.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Are you planning to visit your native place during the upcoming festivals? If yes, then we have an amazing news for you. The American technology giant Google has added new features to its Flights offering to help users get flight tickets at the cheapest rate. According to the company, Google Flights will help you in finding the best deals on air travel. Under its newly rolled out features Google will suggest the best time to book cheap flight tickets.

Trending Now

In its blog post Google stated, “If you want to save money on flights this holiday season, or any time of year, a little bit of planning can go a long way. Most of the time, it’s better to book on the early side, especially when your plans aren’t very flexible. But flight prices do change frequently, and there are often low fares to be found with the right tools (and some perseverance).”

You may like to read

These are the new features of Google Flights:

For the convenience of the travellers, we have listed the new features of Google Flights that enable you to book cheap flight tickets:

Upgraded Insights:

The upgraded insights help the travellers to decide whether to book a flight immediately or wait for the airfares to decrease.

The feature aids also helps you to understand if the best booking time would be one or two months prior to the journey

The also helps you to understand if the prices would come down just a few days or hours before the take-off.

Price Tracking:

Price tracking feature automatically notify the traveller of the changes in ticket prices.

To use this feature, make sure that you’re logged into your Google account else you won’t be able to track prices.

The travellers can also track the prices for a specific date(s), such as the week ahead of Diwali and other dates that apply.

On the other hand, if your dates aren’t fixed you can use the ‘Any Dates’ feature to know about any and every deal that comes up within three to six months.

Guarantee Badge:

While checking the flight ticket prices, if you see colourful price guarantee badges then it means that Google Flights is certain that the fare of that particular flight would not come down before your journey. If you book one of such flights, Google Flights will monitor its fare every day before take-off. However, if the airfares do come down, the difference in amounts would be transferred to you through Google Pay.

Other Google Flights features

Google Flights will also aid you with information on booking trends to assist your budgeting decisions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES