Air India Sale: Airlines Announces Special Sale on These Routes | Check Prices Here

For business class round-trip, the India-Singapore routes fare start from Rs 70,290, and on the India-Bangkok routes from Rs 49,120.

Air India News: National Carrier Air India on Wednesday announced a special sale on its India-Singapore and India-Bangkok routes. The company, in an official statement, announced that the sale is for passengers traveling in economy and business class for travel until March 2024. The Airline further added that passengers can book tickets on India-Singapore routes with fares starting from Rs 13,330 and on India-Bangkok routes from Rs 17,045. This is for the economy round-trip.

Air India Sale: Here Are Some Of The Key Details

Passengers can book tickets on India-Singapore routes with fares starting from Rs 13,330 (Economy Round-trip)

For India-Bangkok routes, the fare starts from Rs 17,045 (Economy Round-trip)

For business class round-trip, the India-Singapore routes fare start from Rs 70,290

For business class round-trip, India-Bangkok routes the fare start from Rs 70,290

Passengers can avail benefits of special sale fares on bookings made from Singapore or Thailand

With all-inclusive economy round-trip fares on Singapore-India routes starting SGD 279 and Bangkok-India routes from THB 9700.

The business class round-trip fares on the Singapore-India routes start from SGD 1579

On the Bangkok-India routes from THB 25960

The sale is open on all channels, including Air India’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, and through authorized travel agents.

The seats available on sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested travelers must note that the flight booking at special sale fares will only take place from October 18 to 21 for travel until March 2024. The fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes, the airline said.

Last week, the Tata Group-owned airline introduced a special offer for its international passengers on selected routes from India to five cities in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

