New Delhi: Flights connecting Jamnagar in Gujarat to Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be inaugurated on Thursday, August 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. The flights on the Jamnagar-Bengaluru route and the Jamnagar-Hyderabad route will be operated under the UDAN scheme by the airlines, Star Air. Under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.Also Read - Karnataka Urges IT Firms in Bengaluru to Extend Work From Home Till December 2022. This is Why

The minister said on Twitter on Wednesday that “The virtual inauguration of new flights — which will operate under UDAN — from Jamnagar to Bangalore and Hyderabad will be held on August 26.” “This will not only increase the convenience of transportation but will also accelerate the economic development of Jamnagar and the surrounding areas,” he mentioned. Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Cities, Issues Guidelines For Janmashtami, Ganesh Utsav | Details Here

“Our new route between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will not only save our customers time but also increase convenience. We are dedicated to providing the best aviation services at the most reasonable prices. Star Air is proud to operate the first direct flight between these cities and achieve stellar travel connectivity,” said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman – Star Air. The airlines is celebrating the launch of its new air route by announcing an introductory starting fare at INR 3,699/- and aims to operate flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Bookings are now open on www.starair.in. Also Read - No RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory For Fully Vaccinated Air Travellers Arriving in THIS state

Flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru too

Passengers can now also fly between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Star Air’s Embraer Jet from 26th August, 2021 and have a private jet-like experience. The flights will be operated on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Hyderabad is the 15th destination that Star Air has added to its network.

For the first time, Star Air will be competing with the major players in the industry with its 50-seater Embraer Jet which offers superior comfort by providing extra legroom with a 31″ seat pitch and no middle seats. “Launching the new route between Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be a prominent milestone for us. Star Air is proud to introduce our premium service which will be unique to the travel enthusiasts in Hyderabad,” said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman – Star Air.

(Based on PTI inputs)