Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Goes Live In Jammu, Srinagar. Here's The List Of Places Where Service Is Available

Srinagar: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

AREAS IN JAMMU COVERED UNDER AIRTEL 5G NETWORK

Raghunath Bazar

Gandhi Nagar

Channi Himmat

Panjthirthi

Jammu Secretariat

Bahu Fort

Bahu Plaza Jammu Railway Station

Government Medical College

Hospital and Canal Road

AREAS IN SRINAGAR COVERED UNDER AIRTEL 5G NETWORK

Lal Chowk

Dal lake

Rajbagh

Kashmir University

Karan Nagar

Channpora

Srinagar Secretariat

Nishat Garden

Chashma Shahi

Old City and a few other select locations

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The company says that it promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

Last week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Pune. 5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Shimla, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

(With agency inputs)