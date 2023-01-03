Airtel 5G Launched In Indore: Check Areas Covered Under The Superfast Network

Airtel said that until a widespread roll out is achieved, customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost.

Airtel 5G Launched In Indore: Check Areas Covered Under The Superfast Network

Indore: Bharti Airtel has launched its much-awaited cutting-edge 5G network in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Following are the areas in Indore that come under Airtel’s high-speed 5G network

Vijay Nagar

Rasoma Chowk

Bombay Hospital Square

Radisson Square

Khajrana Area

Sadar Bazaar

Gita Bhawan

Panchsheel Nagar

Abhinandan Nagar

Patrakar Colony

Yeshwant Road

Phoenix Citadel Mall and few other select locations

In its statement, Airtel said that it will augment its network to make the 5G services available across the city in due course of time. It added that, until a widespread roll out is achieved, customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost.

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” said Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.