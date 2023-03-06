Top Recommended Stories

Airtel 5G Plus Coverage Available In These Cities: State-Wise Full List

"At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll out 125 more cities today," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Published: March 6, 2023 3:23 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities. Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country, according to IANS.

Here’s A State-Wise List* Of Cities Covered Under Airtel 5G Plus Network

Assam

Guwahati
Silchar
Dibrugarh
Tinsukia

Andhra Pradesh

Vizag
Vijaywada
Rajahmundry
Kakinada
Guntur
Kurnool
Tirupati

Bihar

Patna
Muzaffarpur
Bodh Gaya
Bhagalpur
Begusarai
Katihar
Purnia
Kishanganj
Bihta
Gopalganj
Barh
Biharsharif
Nawada
Sonepur

Chhattisgarh

Durg-Bhilai
Raipur

Delhi

New Delhi

Gujarat

Ahmedabad
Surat
Rajkot
Vadodara

Haryana

Gurugram
Panipat
Faridabad
Ambala
Karnal
Sonipat
Yamunanagar
Bahadurgarh

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla
Dharamshala
Mandi
Baddi

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu
Srinagar
Samba
Kathua
Udhampur
Akhnoor
Kupwara
Lakhanpur
Khour

Jharkhand

Ranchi
Jamshedpur

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Kerala

Kochi
Trivandrum
Kozhikode
Thrissur

Nagaland

Kohima
Dimapur

Maharashtra

Mumbai
Nagpur
Pune

Madhya Pradesh

Indore
Bhopal
Ujjain
Gwalior

Manipur

Imphal

Mizoram

Aizawl

Odisha

Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
Rourkela
Puri
Bhawanipatna
Paradeep
Dhenkanal
Jharsuguda
Bargarh Town
Anugul
Sambalpur
Behrampur
Balasore

Rajasthan

Jaipur
Kota
Udaipur

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Hosur
Trichy

Telangana

Hyderabad
Warangal
Karimnagar

Tripura

Agartala

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi
Lucknow
Agra
Meerut
Gorakhpur
Kanpur
Prayagraj
Noida
Ghaziabad

West Bengal

Siliguri

*This list of cities have been sourced from Airtel website.

