Airtel 5G Plus Coverage Available In These Cities: State-Wise Full List

"At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll out 125 more cities today," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities. Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country, according to IANS.

Here’s A State-Wise List* Of Cities Covered Under Airtel 5G Plus Network

Assam

Guwahati

Silchar

Dibrugarh

Tinsukia

Andhra Pradesh

Vizag

Vijaywada

Rajahmundry

Kakinada

Guntur

Kurnool

Tirupati

Bihar

Patna

Muzaffarpur

Bodh Gaya

Bhagalpur

Begusarai

Katihar

Purnia

Kishanganj

Bihta

Gopalganj

Barh

Biharsharif

Nawada

Sonepur

Chhattisgarh

Durg-Bhilai

Raipur

Delhi

New Delhi

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Surat

Rajkot

Vadodara

Haryana

Gurugram

Panipat

Faridabad

Ambala

Karnal

Sonipat

Yamunanagar

Bahadurgarh

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Dharamshala

Mandi

Baddi

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Srinagar

Samba

Kathua

Udhampur

Akhnoor

Kupwara

Lakhanpur

Khour

Jharkhand

Ranchi

Jamshedpur

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Kerala

Kochi

Trivandrum

Kozhikode

Thrissur

Nagaland

Kohima

Dimapur

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Gwalior

Manipur

Imphal

Mizoram

Aizawl

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Rourkela

Puri

Bhawanipatna

Paradeep

Dhenkanal

Jharsuguda

Bargarh Town

Anugul

Sambalpur

Behrampur

Balasore

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Kota

Udaipur

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Hosur

Trichy

Telangana

Hyderabad

Warangal

Karimnagar

Tripura

Agartala

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

Lucknow

Agra

Meerut

Gorakhpur

Kanpur

Prayagraj

Noida

Ghaziabad

West Bengal

Siliguri

*This list of cities have been sourced from Airtel website.

