Airtel 5G Plus Coverage Available In These Cities: State-Wise Full List
"At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll out 125 more cities today," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities. Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country, according to IANS.
Here’s A State-Wise List* Of Cities Covered Under Airtel 5G Plus Network
Assam
Guwahati
Silchar
Dibrugarh
Tinsukia
Andhra Pradesh
Vizag
Vijaywada
Rajahmundry
Kakinada
Guntur
Kurnool
Tirupati
Bihar
Patna
Muzaffarpur
Bodh Gaya
Bhagalpur
Begusarai
Katihar
Purnia
Kishanganj
Bihta
Gopalganj
Barh
Biharsharif
Nawada
Sonepur
Chhattisgarh
Durg-Bhilai
Raipur
Delhi
New Delhi
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Surat
Rajkot
Vadodara
Haryana
Gurugram
Panipat
Faridabad
Ambala
Karnal
Sonipat
Yamunanagar
Bahadurgarh
Himachal Pradesh
Shimla
Dharamshala
Mandi
Baddi
Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu
Srinagar
Samba
Kathua
Udhampur
Akhnoor
Kupwara
Lakhanpur
Khour
Jharkhand
Ranchi
Jamshedpur
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Kerala
Kochi
Trivandrum
Kozhikode
Thrissur
Nagaland
Kohima
Dimapur
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Nagpur
Pune
Madhya Pradesh
Indore
Bhopal
Ujjain
Gwalior
Manipur
Imphal
Mizoram
Aizawl
Odisha
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
Rourkela
Puri
Bhawanipatna
Paradeep
Dhenkanal
Jharsuguda
Bargarh Town
Anugul
Sambalpur
Behrampur
Balasore
Rajasthan
Jaipur
Kota
Udaipur
Sikkim
Gangtok
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Hosur
Trichy
Telangana
Hyderabad
Warangal
Karimnagar
Tripura
Agartala
Uttarakhand
Dehradun
Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi
Lucknow
Agra
Meerut
Gorakhpur
Kanpur
Prayagraj
Noida
Ghaziabad
West Bengal
Siliguri
*This list of cities have been sourced from Airtel website.
