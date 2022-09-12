New Delhi: Telecom major Airtel on Monday announced that 5G will go live within a month. The network provider said that 5G will be available in all urban parts of the country — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and a few more by the end of 2023. Besides, towns and rural areas will get 5G access by March 2024. In a letter to the customer, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said, “We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in key metros. After that, we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country. We expect to cover all of urban India by the end of 2023.”Also Read - Airtel Launches Next-Generation Cloud Solutions Ahead Of 5G Launch. Check Details Here

Will Existing 4G SIMs Work on 5G Handsets?

Yes. Airtel has announced that those who upgraded their SIM to 4G won't need to buy or upgrade their SIMs since it already supports 5G. However, the telecom major advised customers to buy a new 5G phone if they have a model which is older than one year.

How to Use 5G On Your Phone?

Once telcos provide access to 5G in your area, go to the network settings on your phone and enable 5G for your SIM network to start using its service.

Customers can also use Airtel’s 5G service while traveling abroad.

The telecom major has asked customers s to check Airtel Thanks App to knowwhen 5G will be available in their city and see if the phone and your city is 5G ready.

Will The Launch of 5G Mean The End of 4G?

Ofcourse not. As we have witnessed with 3G, 4G will be around for years to come. In a few areas, mobile service operators still offer 3G services.

Just like 3G and 4G, telcos will soon announce dedicated 5G tariff plans and according to industry experts, consumers may pay more to access the 5G services on their devices.

How Fast is 5G compared to 4G?

As per Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, Airtel 5G will deliver significantly higher speeds as compared to a 4G network. According to him, it could be anywhere between 20 to 30 times the speed of 4G network.